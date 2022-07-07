Groovy & Soca Monarch, Friday July 8th, 2022 – Traffic Flow – St. Lucia Times News

Groovy & Soca Monarch, Friday July 8th, 2022 – Traffic Flow
The North bound traffic towards the City:

John Compton Highway, right onto Desir Avenue , into Sans Souci left onto L’anse Road,  existing

The South bound traffic towards the City:

John Compton Highway, left into L’anse Road,  existing (1) Calvary Road to Chaussee Road (2) Calvary

Road to Darling Road (3)  Sans Souci, Desir Avenue to John Compton Highway

NO ENTRY

John Compton Highway/Desir Avenue intersection
John Compton Highway/Seraphine Road intersection
John Compton Highway/Pointe Seraphine road intersection
John Compton Highway/Southbound from Vigie Roundabout
John Compton Highway/L’anse Road intersection (southbound)

NO PARKING

There shall be no parking in the vicinity of the event to allow free movement in case of an emergency

No parking L’Anse Road from John Compton Highway to Calvary Road
No Parking Desir Avenue from John Compton Highway to L’anse Road
No parking on John Compton highway near airport fence
No Parking on Seraphine Road near Vigie playing field fence

REROUTING

Vehicles from Point Seraphine will make a right  turn onto John Compton Highway and access the route to the north through L’Anse Road/Sans Souci

Vehicles from Seraphine Road will not be permitted to turn right to head to the city.

ROAD CLOSURE 

Event
Event Date
Gates
Event Show Time
One Way Traffic
Road Closure
Soca Finals
Fri.July 8.2022
6.00PM
8.00PM
5.00PM
Calypso Finals
Sat. July 9.2022
6.00PM
8.00PM
5.00PM
Panorma Competition
Sun. July 10.2022
6.00PM
8.00PM
12noon (One way

Exiting Castries)

2.00PM
King & Queen of the Bands
Mon. July 11.2022
6.00PM
8.00PM
12noon (One way

Exiting Castries)

4.00PM

Source: Carnival Planning & Management Committee

