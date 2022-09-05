Grieving Relative Urges End To Violence, Warns ‘All Bad Man’ They Will End Up Dead – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

A male relative of the second victim who died after last week’s shooting on Chaussee Road, Castries, has appealed for an end to violent crime, warning that ‘all bad man’ will eventually end up in the Choc cemetery.

Police said twenty-seven-year-old Mergatette Joseph succumbed on Friday.

Family members referred to the deceased as Bolom.

“Today you all kill Bolom, tomorrow it going to be your turn. It going to reach on you too. You can’t sleep. You have to be turning your back every day to see who coming,” one of the deceased’s cousins declared.

“Messieurs put down the guns. Stop the killing because all of you all now all bad man where you seeing them? They lying down at Choc (cemetery) watching plane belly when it taking off,” the cousin, who spoke on anonymity asserted.

The relative described the deceased as fun-loving and jovial.

And he disclosed that the death was a hard blow to the family.

According to the cousin, three bullets hit Joseph, including one to the head.

“We were expecting him to really pull through. But when we saw from what his uncle and auntie told me the way they saw him he wasn’t responding,” he recalled.

In appealing for an end to the gun violence that has been plaguing Saint Lucia, the cousin advised people to find other means of settling whatever disputes they may have.

“What I would like to say to the fellas outside there, killing people brothers, fathers, uncles – messieurs that ain’t playing no role. Put down the guns, please. That not making no sense,” he stated.

Headline photo: Deceased shooting victim

