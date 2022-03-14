Grieving Relative Of Man Fatally Shot In Castries Appeals For End To Violence – St. Lucia Times News

A grieving relative of 40-year-old homicide victim Ian Joseph, alias ‘Monkey,’ has called for an end to the violence plaguing the society, which has resulted in 17 homicides this year.

Joseph succumbed to gunshot wounds Saturday on Jeremie Street.

Emergency personnel said they responded at 8:44 pm and found the victim with no vital signs after sustaining gunshot wounds to the pelvis, abdomen and chest.

“They have to stop with that,” a female family member said regarding the continuing gun violence in Saint Lucia.

According to the relative, the deceased was in Canada working with the Seasonal Agricultural Worker Program but broke his leg and, as a result, returned to Saint Lucia a few months ago.

The family member could not say whether Joseph had issues with anybody. And she disclosed that the death was a hard blow for the family.

“I cannot eat,” the relative stated.

She said the deceased had three children, the youngest just over a year old.

Headline photo: Ian Joseph