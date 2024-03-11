Grenadians Charged With Murder Of American Couple – St. Lucia Times

Three men recaptured after escaping prison in Grenada have been charged with intentionally causing the death of an American couple.

A Royal Grenada Police Force Facebook post identified the three men as Ron Mitchell, 30, Atiba Stanisclaus, 25, and Trevon Robertson, 23.

In addition to being jointly charged with causing the death of United States citizens Ralph Hendry and Kathleen Brandel, the trio also received charges of escaping lawful custody, housebreaking, robbery, and two counts of Kidnapping.

According to Grenada police, Atiba Stanislaus received an additional charge of one count of rape.

On Thursday, March 7, 2024, a St. George’s Magistrate’s Court remanded the men in custody.

Their next court date is Wednesday, March 27, 2024.

After escaping from a police station prison in their home country, the three Grenadians fled to Saint Vincent after allegedly hijacking a vessel belonging to the Americans the police accuse them of killing.

Media reports have indicated evidence of violence aboard the vessel.

But the American couple was nowhere to be found.

After Vincentian police recaptured the escapees accused of the couple’s murder, a Magistrate ordered their repatriation to Grenada.

Grenada and Saint Vincent and Grenadine authorities had launched joint investigations to track down the men.