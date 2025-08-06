Grenadian Misspelled In Official State Department Release 

News Americas, WASHINGTON, D.C., Wed. Aug. 13, 2025 – When the U.S. State Department issued its latest press statement on visa restrictions for officials tied to Cuba’s controversial forced labor scheme, it included a glaring typo – referring to “Grenadan” officials instead of Grenadian.

Grenada PM Dickon Amiss Thomas Mitchell

The error appeared in both the headline – “Visa Restrictions on African, Cuban, and Grenadan Government Officials Involved in the Cuban Regime’s Coercive Forced Labor Export Scheme” – and the lead paragraph, which repeated the reference to “Grenadan” officials. The release stated: “Today, the Department of State took steps to impose visa restrictions on African, Cuban, and Grenadan government officials, and their family members, for their complicity in the Cuban regime’s medical mission scheme in which medical professionals are ‘rented’ by other countries at high prices and most of the revenue is kept by the Cuban authorities. This scheme enriches the corrupt Cuban regime while depriving the Cuban people of essential medical care.”

According to the State Department, the program involves Cuban medical professionals being “rented” by other countries at high prices, with most of the revenue kept by the Cuban authorities. The U.S. says this not only enriches the “corrupt Cuban regime” but also deprives the Cuban people of essential medical care.

“We urge governments to pay the doctors directly for their services, not the regime slave masters,” the statement read.

Washington says the measures aim to support the Cuban people in their pursuit of freedom and dignity, and to hold accountable those who perpetuate their exploitation. The U.S. also called on “all nations that support democracy and human rights” to join in confronting the Cuban regime’s abuses.

The typo comes as Grenada and Cuba maintain close diplomatic ties, with Grenadian officials in the past publicly defending Havana’s medical missions. But for many on social media, the misspelling overshadowed the policy announcement – sparking both criticism and ridicule.