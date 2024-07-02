Grenada, SVG Report Death, Devastation After Hurricane Beryl

Grenada and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG) have both reported death and major devastation following Hurricane Beryl.

Declaring that the situation was grim, Grenada’s Prime Minister Dickon Mitchell Tuesday announced at least two deaths following the storm.

The islands of Carriacou and Petite Martinique bore the brunt of Beryl’s Category Four fury.

Prime Minister Mitchell told a press briefing that he could speak with Carriacou and Petite Martinique Affairs Minister Tevin Andrews by satellite telephone only on Tuesday morning.

Mitchell said Andrews had ‘tentatively’ reported two deaths due to Beryl, with the grim possibility that the fatalities could increase.

The Grenada PM said he had requested helicopter assistance from the region since impassable roads in Carriacou and Petit Martinique would restrict movement over land.

For his part, Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves said Hurricane Beryl had left immense destruction, pain, and suffering in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

Gonsalves said ninety percent of the houses on Union Island had either been destroyed or sustained severe damage.

“In Bequia, we have had damage, but not to the extent as in the Southern Grenadines and, sadly, it has been reported to NEMO, we do not as yet know all the details, that one person died,” Gonsalves stated.

He added that there might well be more fatalities.

With the urgent need for assistance in mind, Guyana has swiftly announced plans to assist Caribbean countries impacted by Hurricane Beryl, starting with relief aid for Grenada.

A Guyana Defence Force (GDF) aircraft left Tuesday morning for Grenada with a comprehensive package of aid, including tarpaulins, chainsaws, generators, batteries, flashlights, safety vests, hygiene products, and water purification tablets.

Guyana President Dr. Irfaan Ali, as the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) chairman, called for solidarity in the face of adversity.

“This is a time for all of us as a regional community to stand together and extend our support to those impacted or likely to be impacted by Hurricane Beryl,” Ali stated.

On Tuesday morning, the Guyana leader convened an emergency response meeting with regional leaders to evaluate the initial damage caused by Hurricane Beryl, which is currently active in the Caribbean.

He announced on Facebook that he was closely coordinating with all affected countries in the region.

Beryl grew into a Category Five storm late Monday, packing winds of at least 157 miles per hour.

Weather experts predict the storm will bring hurricane conditions to Jamaica on Wednesday.

President Ali expressed deep anxiety and concern over Beryl’s impact on the Caribbean.

Nevertheless, the Guyana President was confident that the region’s people could overcome the adversities together.