Grenada Prison Escapees Hijack Yacht – Sailors Feared Dead – St. Lucia Times

Two sailors believed to be Americans are feared dead after Grenada prison escapees reportedly hijacked a yacht.

A Royal Grenada Police Force release said the three men were in the holding cell at the South St George Police Station and escaped lawful custody on Sunday, February 18, 2024.

The three, identified as Trevon Robertson, Abita Stanislaus, and Ron Mitchell, had received joint charges of robbery with violence.

Police had also charged Mitchell separately with one count of Rape, three counts of Attempted Rape, two counts of Indecent Assault, and Causing Harm.

After they escaped from Grenada, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines police captured the trio on Wednesday, February 21.

According to preliminary investigations, the men went to Saint Vincent via a yacht docked in Grenada.

A Grenada police release said Vincentian investigators’ leads suggest that the two occupants of the yacht may have been killed in the process.

Media reports have indicated evidence of violence aboard the vessel.

“This investigation is in its infancy stage,” Grenada police stated Thursday.

They also said a team of investigators and a forensic specialist had been dispatched to Saint Vincent in furtherance of the probe.

