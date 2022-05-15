Grenada Prime Minister Calls General Elections – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Grenadians will go to the polls on Thursday, June 23, 2022, Prime Minister Dr. Keith Mitchell has announced.

On Saturday night, Mitchell, the ruling New National Party (NNP) leader, announced the date at a political meeting in Telescope, St. Andrew.

He said he had asked the Governor-General to dissolve Parliament, effective Monday, May 16.

According to the Grenada Government Information Service (GIS), the PM also asked the Governor-General to issue the writ for elections on May 17.

“This essentially means that Grenadians who are not yet registered have only one remaining day to do so, and be able to cast their ballot in the upcoming general elections,” the GIS reported, adding that nomination day for candidates will be Wednesday, June 1.

Police officers will participate in advance polling on Monday, June 20.

Grenada last held elections in 2018, and the NNP swept the polls in the last two general elections, winning all 15 seats in the Parliament.

The ruling NNP will be seeking a third term in office.

It will face a challenge from the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

The NDC will be contesting the elections with the young attorney, Dickon Mitchell, at the helm.

Days before the official announcement of the Grenada poll, the NDC leader published an open letter to the Elections Supervisor Elvis Morain on the party’s official website.

The letter expressed concern about the ‘ongoing concerns’ regarding the management of the electoral process in Grenada, particularly the functioning of sub-offices in some Constituencies.

“If these concerns are not immediately addressed, it will not be possible to hold free and fair elections in the future because the electoral process will be compromised,” the letter stated.

