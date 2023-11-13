Grenada PM Stresses Need For Investment In Education At SLP Event – St. Lucia Times

– Advertisement –

Grenada Prime Minister Dickon Mitchell underscored the need for investment in education in an address Sunday to the annual delegates conference of the ruling Saint Lucia Labour Party (SLP).

“We cannot walk away or withdraw or reduce our investment in educating our people,” Mitchell asserted.

“Because you can have oil and gas and if your people are not educated, they don’t know what to do with the oil and gas,” he explained.

“You could have gold and bauxite, but if they are not educated, they will not know how to monetise the gold and bauxite,” Mitchell told the event at Babonneau.

He declared that Saint Lucia’s two Nobel laureates knew that through education, they could rise to the highest levels of achievements, making Saint Lucia, the Caribbean, black people, and developing countries proud.

“They showed that they were able to compete with the best of them regardless of where they came from,” the Grenada Prime Minister stated.

He said teaching that history to the next generation of Saint Lucians and Caribbean youth was necessary.

“Too often, we do not celebrate and appreciate the remarkable achievements that our people have been able to accomplish when we are unified when we set goals, and when we work towards them,” Mitchell said.

He said SLP members were obliged to ensure that the next generation of Saint Lucians joined the party and teach them Labour’s rich history.

He indicated that the youth must appreciate that they should help shape Saint Lucia’s future.

“If we do not recruit our young people now and get them involved in politics, you will end up with reluctant politicians, or politicians by default,” Mitchell explained.

In addition, he observed that usually, politicians, by default, are only interested in themselves, their friends, and their families.

“We have to let young people know there is honour in serving as a politician,” Grenada’s ruling National Democratic Congress leader told the SLP delegates conference.

