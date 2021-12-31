Grenada Confirms 11 Omicron Cases – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

On Friday, Grenada announced confirmation of 11 cases of the Omicron Variant, none of which the Island’s Ministry of Health disclosed had recent travel history.

“Eleven positive samples sequenced this week by the Ministry of Health and St. George’s University/ WINDREF, were determined to be Omicron, the latest COVID-19 variant in circulation around the world,” a statement on the Ministry’s official Facebook page said.

The statement noted that samples tested by the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) last week confirmed the presence of the DELTA variant still in Grenada.

Based on the rapid rise in positive cases in recent days, the Ministry of Health said it is highly likely that Omicron is now the dominant variant in Grenada.

– Advertisement –

As a result, the Ministry of Health disclosed that it had since notified the Pan American Health Organisation (PAHO) and the World Health Organisation (WHO) of the latest development.

Ministry officials have encouraged people to know their status by getting tested while mounting an ‘aggressive’ testing drive in recent days that it plans to continue.

Amid confirmation of the 11 Omicron cases, the authorities have called on the population to maintain COVID-19 protocols during the festive season.

In this regard, the Ministry release said given the increase in positive cases in Grenada, the Ministry of Education, guided by the Ministry of Health and Cabinet, advises that only students in exit grades should report to school during the first week of the new term.

It said the authorities would review the decision next week.

– Advertisement –