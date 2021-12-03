Green Cards To Caribbean Immigrants See Huge Decline

A NAN First

By NAN Staff Writer

News Americas, WASHINGTON, D.C., Fri. Dec. 3, 2021: The Caribbean saw a big drop in nationals becoming legal permanent residents or green card holders in the United States last year, a News Americas analysis of latest Department of Homeland Security data has found.

Latest statistics released by DHS show just 76,528 Caribbean immigrants became green card holders last year versus 144,429 in 2019. That’s a drop of nearly 68,000.

The highest number of LPR’s or green card holders were from the Dominican Republic with 30,005. This was followed by Cuba with 16,367 and Jamaica and Haiti with 12,826 and 9,338, respectively.

By contrast, in 2019, 49,911 nationals of the Dominican Republic became legally permanent residents of the US while 41,641 Cubans got their green cards.

In 2019, 21,689 Jamaicans secured LPR status while 17,253 Haitians did the same. That’s almost a 50 percent decline.

Some 3,027 Guyanese secured their green cards in 2020 compared to 5,385 in 2019 while 1,718 Trinidad and Tobagonians secured LPR status in 2020 compared to 3,150 in 2019.

Other Caribbean nations saw only triple or double-digit numbers. Here’s where they stack from highest to lowest:

COUNTRY 2020

Bahamas 614

Belize 475

St. Lucia 463

Grenada 307

Dominica 287

Barbados 226

St. Vincent & The Grenadines 196

Antigua & Barbuda 190

Suriname 117

St. Kitts & Nevis 106

Bermuda 67

Cayman Islands 50

Turks & Caicos 33

Curacao 31

BVI 29

Aruba 22

Sint Maaarten 21

Anguilla 11

To qualify for a US Green Card to live and work in America, you must be eligible under one of the categories:

Green Card through Family

Green Card through Employment

Green Card as a Special Immigrant

Green Card through Refugee or Asylee Status

Green Card for Human Trafficking and Crime Victims

Green Card for Victims of Abuse

Green Card through Other Categories

Green Card through Registry.