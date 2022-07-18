Green Card Lost, Owner Offering Reward For Its Return – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

The owner of a Green Card, known officially as a permanent resident card, showing that a person has permanent residency in the United States, is appealing for the return of the item lost on Sunday night.

Georgia Aidoo lost a black card holder containing the Green Card and other cards Sunday night at ‘Rum Bucket’ at Gaiety Grounds, Rodney Bay, Gros Islet.

Aidoo, currently residing in Castries, is due to leave Saint Lucia early next month.

But she says she will be unable to travel without the Green Card.

– Advertisement –

Aidoo would like anyone with information about the missing item to contact her at telephone number 486-5753.

And she is offering a reward for the item’s return.

Headline photo: Stock image

– Advertisement –