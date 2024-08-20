Great Shape! Inc. And Sandals Foundation Transform Lives

The Sandals Foundation, in collaboration with Great Shape! Inc., recently completed the 1000 Smiles Dental Project in St. Lucia, bringing essential dental care and bright smiles to the local community.

From July 19th to August 2nd, 2024, this initiative provided much-needed dental services to 993 residents of Gros Islet and the Bordelais Correctional Facility.

Heidi Clarke, Executive Director of the Sandals Foundation, expressed her gratitude for the project’s success: “We are immensely proud to have supported the 1000 Smiles Dental Project once again. Over the years, our partnership with Great Shape! Inc. has impacted over 280,000 lives, providing crucial dental care and transforming smiles across the Caribbean. Our commitment to the health and well-being of our communities remains unwavering, and we are thrilled to have continued making a positive difference.”

Led by Shantelle Senior, Program Director from Jamaica, and Bev Woods, Project Manager from Canada, the 1000 Smiles Dental Project made a significant impact this year.

The team operated clinics at Gros Islet Primary School and the Bordelais Correctional Facility, offering free dental care to those in need. With the support of 74 volunteers, including 42 dental professionals and a dedicated leadership team, the project served a total of 993 patients.

The clinics provided services ranging from routine cleanings to more complex dental procedures.

At the Gros Islet School Clinic alone, 794 patients were treated, demonstrating the project’s extensive reach within the community.

Additionally, the staff clinic at Sandals Grande St. Lucia served 62 patients, ensuring that hotel staff received vital dental care, while the Bordelais Prison Clinic treated 24 patients, offering essential care to those within the correctional facility.

“We were excited to bring our services to St. Lucia once again,” said Shantelle Senior. “Our volunteers were passionate about providing quality dental care and making a real difference in the lives of the people we served.”

Great Shape! Inc. worked tirelessly to ensure the success of the 1000 Smiles Dental Project.

Judy Deterville, PR Manager at Sandals Grande St. Lucia Spa & Beach Resort, played an instrumental role in coordinating efforts and ensuring smooth operations.

The community’s response was overwhelmingly positive, highlighting the importance of this collaboration between Great Shape! Inc. and the Sandals Foundation. Their partnership continues to demonstrate the power of teamwork in creating lasting change.

At the heart of this initiative is a profound commitment to service and community. “We are incredibly grateful for the opportunity to serve the beautiful people of St. Lucia,” said ‘Papa Joe’ (Joseph Wright), Executive Director of Great Shape! Inc. “Our mission is to bring hope and health to those who need it most, and we couldn’t have done it without the unwavering support of our partners at the Sandals.

SOURCE: Sandals Foundation