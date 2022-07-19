Grade 6 Students Get Lesson On Environmental Conservation – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

In its efforts to help shape the wholistic development and positively influence collectivebehaviors within the nation’s youth, the Ministry of Equity, Social Justice and Empowerment via its Social Transformation division, teamed up with subsidiary agency, the National Conservation Authority (NCA), to host a day of fun and learning for Grade 6 students of the Gros Islet Primary School.

The recent activity saw over 40 young people gathered at the southern end of thePigeon Point beach to listen to exciting presentations from representatives of the St.Lucia Solid Waste Management Authority, the Department of Fisheries, St LuciaNational Trust and Prugus, the latter being a business entity located in Beausejour,Gros Islet.

During the morning session, students were encouraged to reduce, reuse and recycletheir waste and to avoid littering. They were also schooled on how to help strandedturtles make their way back to the sea.

The young presenter from Prugus informed students on how her business survivability and that of many families in the touristic town of Gros Islet depended both directly and indirectly on the ocean, hence the plea for students, their friends and family to help keep the beaches and wider environment clean.

For the afternoon session, students were divided into groups, each to create an itemusing materials along the sea or synthetics of the like. Students expressed gratitude forthe experience and information learned.

They pledged to do their part in environmental conservation and preservation and to become advocates for change.

Through the Ministry of Equity, other primary schools will benefit from similar activitiesduring the new academic school year.

Source: Ministry of Equity

