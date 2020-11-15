At least 200 wardens will be hired in the coming days to assist local police to better manage adherence to COVID-19 protocols on the island. Prime Minister Allen
Govt hiring wardens to ensure adherence to protocols
Sat Nov 14 , 2020
You May Like
Govt hiring wardens to ensure adherence to protocols
At least 200 wardens will be hired in the coming days to assist local police to better manage adherence to COVID-19 protocols on the island. Prime Minister Allen
Govt hiring wardens to ensure adherence to protocols
Sat Nov 14 , 2020