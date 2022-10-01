Government Underscores Commitment To Protecting Rights Of The Elderly – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Minister for Equity, Social Justice, and Empowerment Joachim Henry has underscored the Saint Lucia government’s commitment to protecting the rights of elderly persons in a message on Saturday to mark the International Day of Older Persons.

The theme for the observance is ‘Resilience of Older Persons in a Changing World.’

“I take this opportunity to assure you that the Government of Saint Lucia remains committed to protecting the rights of our older persons and providing avenues for enhancing their well-being and embracing their participation,” Henry stated.

In this regard, the Minister noted that the Government has expressly included Elderly Care as part of the Health Ministry’s mandate.

And the Castries South East MP expects that the Ministry of Health will soon establish an Elderly Care Unit for dedicated attention to issues relevant to older people.

Additionally, Henry observed that the harmonised provisions of the revised National Policy for Older Persons and the updated National Social Protection Policy would also contribute to ensuring the protection of the rights of older persons.

He also explained that based on growing demand, the Government had expanded the Home-care programme of the Saint Lucia Social Development Fund (SSDF) to ensure benefits to people in need.

Henry expressed gratitude to older persons in Saint Lucia, praising their hard work and contributions towards the development of Saint Lucia and its people.

Today, we salute you, both men and women for your resilience amidst adversity and your commitment to positively impact the developmental landscape of this beautiful land of ours,” he stated.

And the Minister urged all to advocate, promote and facilitate the inclusion of the voices and perspectives of older persons in national planning efforts.

“Let us also consider their needs as we seek to ensure that our national policies provide a holistic response to local, national, and global challenges and catastrophes,” Henry declared.

