Government to embark on a National Road Rehabilitation Project

The Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines will embark on a National Road Rehabilitation Project this year.

Minister of Finance and Economic Planning Hon. Camillo Gonsalves spoke of this initiative while presenting the 2023 National Budget in the House of Assembly yesterday.

The Finance Minister said the $120 million Road Rehabilitation Project is a special priority of the government for 2023 that is geared at building resilience and accelerating development in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The Finance Minister said the Overseas Engineering and Construction Company-OECC will commence work on the roads for which designs and costings already exist when the resources become available from Taiwan.

There are eleven other individual road projects listed throughout budget 2023. These roads in aggregate, are allocated a further $16 million.

And a further $32 million is earmarked for the construction of bridges, many of which were damaged during the La Soufriere eruptions.

The Government has allocated $120 million dollars in the 2023 budget to the National Road Rehabilitation Project.

