Government Supply Warehouse Staff Undergo Training – St. Lucia Times

The Ministry of Commerce, Manufacturing, Business Development, Cooperatives and Consumer Affairs is pleased to announce the completion of a one-day training workshop for our supply warehouse staff.

The training program, held on June 1st 2023, aimed to enhance the skills and knowledge of our staff in warehouse operations, safety, conflict management and resolution, emotional intelligence, and workplace ethics.

The training program covered a wide range of essential topics to equip our staff with the necessary tools and understanding to perform their roles more effectively.

It included interactive sessions, hands-on training, and engaging discussions to ensure maximum participation and practical application of the learned concepts.

Throughout the program, our dedicated trainers, who are experts in their respective fields, provided in-depth instruction and guidance to our staff.

They shared valuable insights on warehouse operations, emphasizing the importance of safety protocols, quality control and insurance processes.

The training program also focused on developing conflict resolution skills, fostering emotional intelligence, and promoting ethical behaviour in the workplace.

We are particularly proud of the commitment of the staff by demonstrating a 94 percent attendance. We extend our sincere appreciation to the Sifflet Group, Ministry of Health and M&C Group of Companies who contributed to the delivery of the training program.

Their support and expertise played a crucial role in delivering a comprehensive and impactful training experience for our staff.

The Ministry of Commerce, Manufacturing, Business Development, Cooperatives and Consumer Affairs remains committed to providing ongoing training opportunities to ensure the growth and development of our staff.

We are confident that the newly acquired skills and knowledge will significantly contribute to enhancing our warehouse operations, safety standards, and overall work environment.

SOURCE: Ministry of Commerce, Manufacturing, Business Development, Cooperatives and Consumer Affairs

