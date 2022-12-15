Government seeking to borrow 135 million dollars to finance public sector investment programs

Black Immigrant Daily News

The Government will be seeking to borrow 135 million dollars to finance Public Sector Investment Programs in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

This is according to Minister of Finance, Camillo Gonsalves as he presented the Estimates of Revenue and Expenditure for the Fiscal Year 2023 in Parliament yesterday.

He said the Government has been authorized to raise the funds with the passage of the Public Sector Investment Loan Bill.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/12/PUBLIC-SECTOR-LOAN.mp3

The 2023 Estimates of Revenue and Expenditure amount to one billion, 445-million, 886-thousand, 613 EC dollars and represents an 8.8 percent increase over the approved Budget for 2022.

