Government Promises Marchand Fire Victims Speedy Relief

The government of Saint Lucia has promised speedy relief to victims of Saturday afternoon’s devastating fire at Bishop’s Gap, Marchand, Castries, that destroyed three structures and left five people homeless.

Richard Frederick, Housing Minister, said he heard about the tragedy in Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre’s Castries East constituency which borders his own in Castries Central, visited the fire scene, and communicated with Pierre, who is currently off-Island.

Frederick told St Lucia Times he promised that the government would ‘step up and assist the dispossessed victims with due dispatch’ in consultation with the prime minister.

– Advertisement –

– Advertisement –