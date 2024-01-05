Government Projected To Spend Millions In LPG Subsidies – St. Lucia Times

The Office of the Prime Minister (OPM) has said that the Saint Lucia government is due to spend $8.10 million on liquified petroleum gas (LPG) between April 1 and December 2023.

According to the OPM, in 2023, the government of Saint Lucia, led by Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre, paid an average of $15.05 for every 20-pound cylinder of LPG for every consumer.

It said that every time a consumer bought a 22-pound LPG cylinder, the government contributed an average of $16.55 towards the retail price.

“These elevated subsidy rates have successfully kept the retail prices of the 20lbs and 22lbs LPG cylinders affordable for the average Saint Lucian household and averted exorbitant price hikes,” the OPM noted.

As of January 1, 2024, the price of the LPG 20 Pound Cylinder remained unchanged at $39.30 per cylinder.

The price of the 22 Pound Cylinder remained unchanged at $43.22 per cylinder, while the 100 Pound Cylinder decreased from $288.43 to $279.68 per cylinder.

In addition, bulk or wholesale LPG decreased from $2.75 per pound to $2.67 per pound.

The prices of gasoline, diesel, and kerosene also remained unchanged.

The Ministry of Commerce has said that the next adjustment of the retail price of fuel products will be on Monday, January 22, 2024.