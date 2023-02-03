Government, Opposition votes ‘aye’ for Trinidad and Tobago’s first female top cop

Black Immigrant Daily News

Acting Police Commissioner Erla Christopher will become TTs first female CoP – File photo

THE House of Representatives on Friday unanimously approved a motion for Deputy Police Commissioner (DCP) Erla Christopher to become not only the country’s next substantive commissioner of police (CoP), but the first woman to take overall charge of the TTPS.

The motion was passed by 36 MPs (government and opposition) who were present in the Parliament chamber for debate on the motion and subsequent vote.

In concluding debate on the motion, the Prime Minister rejected claims from the Opposition that there was political interference by Government in the selection of Christopher, by the Police Service Commission (PSC) as the most suitable candidate to become CoP.

While the Opposition had no objection to Christopher, as a person or her professional record as a police officer, Oropouche East MP Dr Roodal Moonilal questioned whether Christopher’s appointment was a done deal before Friday’s debate.

