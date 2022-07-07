Government Obtains ECCO Copyright Licences For Carnival Events – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

The Government of Saint Lucia (GOSL), through the Carnival Planning & Management

Committee (CPMC), continues to show support for Saint Lucian creatives by obtaining a

copyright licence from the Eastern Caribbean Collective Organisation for Music Rights

(ECCO) Inc.

in preparation for hosting the national carnival events. By doing so, the GOSL is demonstrating continued understanding and appreciation of the value of Intellectual Property Rights.

The GOSL understands the rights associated with music -the main driver of entertainment activity in this and every carnival season.

The CPMC, which is responsible for national carnival events such as the Parade of the Bands, Calypso and Soca Monarch competitions, King and Queen of the Bands and the

Carnival Queen Show, recognises that the use of musical works is beneficial to both the

music creator and the music user.

Music usage is essential to sustaining the livelihoods of both parties, and to benefit, the creators of music must be compensated for the use of their Intellectual Property.

Officer in Charge at ECCO, Mr. Keen Cotter, asserts that “carnival is one of the platforms

providing the largest consumption of local content, and through licensing, benefits the

songwriters of the songs we enjoy at these events and we look forward to greater co-

operation from stakeholders.”

ECCO is a non-profit Collective Management Organisation (CMO) whose primary role

is to administer certain Intellectual Property Rights on behalf of its members in the

Eastern Caribbean and throughout the world.

ECCO collects fees by issuing licences to music users, granting them permission and authority to the restrictive acts as defined in the various Copyright Acts of the region, including public performances at events.

These licence fees are then distributed as royalties to members and members of sister

organisations.

ECCO reminds all music users that a public performance licence is required for the

hosting of events, TV/radio and cable broadcasting, and public performances at

businesses irrespective of the method of transmission or quantity used.

Source: Eastern Caribbean Collective Organisation for Music Rights. Headline photo: Stock image.

