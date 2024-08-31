Government Moves To Tackle Noise Pollution

Noise pollution in Saint Lucia is becoming a concern for many who are speaking out against what seems to be the norm now – the constant blaring of loud music from bars, places of entertainment, vehicles and even private homes.

One resident of Rodney Bay, where several people have been voicing their distress, described the situation as very annoying.

“On weekends in particular, it is very difficult to get a good night’s rest as we can hear the music throughout the house,” she said.

“I mean it has become extremely unbearable,” the resident who wished to remain anonymous added.

A couple from the island’s south told St. Lucia Times that the problem is all over and not limited to the north.

“There is a bar near where we live and on weekend’s we have no peace. Even police come there, so it is like it is no use making a report,” they lamented.

According to Medical News Today, research suggests that noise pollution can raise stress, affect mental health, and contribute to developing health issues such as high blood pressure and even hearing impairment.

Last October, Rodney Bay residents had enough and took their concerns to the Government and Gros Islet MP Kenson Casimir.

After several meetings, Casimir informed the media that the Government, through the Attorney General’s Chambers, was looking to strengthen noise pollution legislation.

He observed that the only way to address noise pollution was to have an objectively measurable decibel level.

The revised laws of Saint Lucia 2021 regarding amplified music states: A person who, without reasonable excuse, proof of which lies on him or her

in any public placein or in connection with any business or other place to which the public is admittedin any premises orin any vehicle, by operating or allowing to be operated any musical instrument, speaker or amplifier, causes or allows to be made any loud and continuous sound or noise is liable on summary conviction to a fine of $1000 or to imprisonment for 6 months.

However, the law does not address how “loudness” would be measured.

Nevertheless, Inspector Zachary Hippolyte of the Community Relations Branch of the Royal St Lucia Police Force (RSLPF) contends while the act does not speak to a specific measurement, the law as it stands, can be applied.

“It can hold up in court as long as you have people who are saying that the music is disturbing them. The court will then make that determination based on the person’s statement,” Hippolyte said.

“So a lot of people have brought this issue up about we don’t have a decibel reader, but you don’t need a DB reader if someone is saying I cannot sleep, I am annoyed, I cannot rest,” he emphasized.

“People have to understand and police officers also, that it is not our jobs to be the judge and jury, our job is to investigate if there is a complaint and to act on it. It is then left to the courts to decide if there is enough weight to the complaint to convict someone,” he said.

Hippolyte agrees that noise pollution is increasing and has recently become a nuisance.

“One of the challenges for us however is that while the law gives us the right to confiscate the equipment causing the disturbance, the issue arises as to where do we store the equipment which often costs tens of thousands of dollars, which has to be returned after the individual is made to pay a fine. The equipment would have to be stored safely so that there is no damage and these are things that also take up a lot of space,” he noted.

Regarding sounds from moving vehicles, the inspector noted the difficulty of pinning down the driver.

Hippolyte believes the police have been doing their best to curb the noise pollution problem.

However, he explained that places of entertainment are peculiar since they can play music until 2 am.

“Before that time it is very difficult to tell someone who has a permit, that their music is too loud. But there are cases where the officers are able to speak to individuals to ask them to lower the music if there is a complaint and they would comply. But other than that, as long as the place is not enclosed it becomes very difficult,” Hipployte noted.

During a recent pre-cabinet press briefing, Gros Islet MP Kenson Casimir gave an update on the promised legislation.

“My information is that by the next sitting of parliament we should have something on the table for discussion for every single individual to opine on and make amendments, if they want to but in terms of the legislation, I think most of it is complete so the next siting of parliament, will be around the time you will get that information,” Casimir told reporters.

While Saint Lucia seems to be fast becoming an entertainment hub of the Eastern Caribbean, updated legislation to address noise pollution will speak volumes.