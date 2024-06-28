Government Issues Weather Advisory

The Government of Saint Lucia is closely monitoring a tropical disturbance in the Central Tropical Atlantic.

The Saint Lucia Meteorological Services has advised that environmental conditions are expected to support the development of this system, and it is likely to become a tropical depression or tropical storm by the weekend, positioned several hundred miles east of the Windward Islands.

As a result of the projected weather developments, worsening weather and sea conditions in the Lesser Antilles are anticipated beginning Sunday night. This weather system is forecasted to bring moderate to heavy showers, thunderstorms, and gusty winds to our region.

Prime Minister Hon. Philip J. Pierre is advising the general public to make the necessary preparations and review their family emergency plans.

The Prime Minister urges everyone to stay informed by monitoring updates and information from authorized sources namely; Saint Lucia Meteorological Services and the National Emergency Management Organization (NEMO), as they will provide accurate information and guidance as the situation progresses.

All national and local emergency organizations are asked to take note. Members of the National Emergency Management Advisory Committee (NEMAC) are asked to standby for a possible NEMAC meeting.

SOURCE: Office of the Prime Minister