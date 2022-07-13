Government Committed To Education Assistance – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

The Department of Education, Innovation and Vocational Training wishes to inform parentsand guardians that government remains committed to its promise to pay facilities fees forrespective government schools, at both the primary and secondary school levels, for theacademic year 2022/2023.

The Department will reimburse parents/guardians who have made facilities fees payments for their child/ward.

The Department of Education, Innovation and Vocational Training also wishes to informparents and guardians of students who sat the Caribbean Primary Exit Assessment (CPEA)that registration for the Education Access Fund, for the $500 Bursary Assistance, is beingconducted daily at the respective District Education Offices.

The Annual Book Bursary Programme is also being administered daily from 9:00am to 3:00pm for disadvantaged students.

For schools in the Castries Districts, the programme is ongoing at the RC Boys Infant School. Schools in District Five are being served at the Micoud Secondary School, whilst schools in District Six, Seven and Eight can get assistance at the respective District Education Offices.

All Covid-19 protocols will be enforced.

Source: Ministry of Education. Headline photo: Stock image (Courtesy Annie Spratt)

