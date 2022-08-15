Government Announces New Fuel Price Adjustments – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

The Public is hereby notified that in keeping with changes in international oil prices and Government’s application of the modified market pass-through petroleum pricing mechanism, the retail price of kerosene and LPG 100lb cylinder has changed.

The retail price of diesel, gasoline, LPG 20 and 22lb cylinders remains unchanged. The price change takes effect from Monday, August 15, 2022.

 GASOLINE remains unchanged at $3.95 per litre or $17.95 per gallon Kerosene increased from $3.74 to $3.91 per litre or $16.98 to $17.77 per gallon Diesel remains unchanged at $3.95 per litre or $17.95 per gallon

 20 Pound Cylinder (9.07 kg) remains unchanged at $45.27 per cylinder 22 Pound Cylinder (9.98 kg) remains unchanged at $49.79 per cylinder 100 Pound Cylinder (45.36kg) decreased from $340.10 to $320.49 per cylinder

The 20lb Cylinder (9.07kg) is being subsidized at $18.83 per cylinder and the 22lb Cylinder (9.98kg) is being subsidized at $20.72 per cylinder.

The Public is informed that the next adjustment of the retail price of fuel products will be on Monday, September 5, 2022.

Source: Ministry of Commerce

