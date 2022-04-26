Government Addressing Safety Issues At St Jude Hospital – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Health, Wellness, and Elderly Affairs Minister Moses Jn Baptiste has told reporters that the government is seeking to address safety issues at the current stadium location of St Jude Hospital.

A section of the canopy on the East Wing of the stadium collapsed at about 12:50 PM on Saturday, April 16, 2022.

“I am pleased to report that the canopy was completely removed and now the East wing, there’s no canopy to cause any problems at this time. The canopy at the Western end of the stadium will also be removed so work was done and completed. So right now, this canopy has been completely removed,” the Health Minister told reporters.

But he expressed concern regarding other parts of the stadium.

“We are working with the Department of Infrastructure to see how best we can make the stadium even safer,” Jn Baptiste explained.

” The conditions are not ideal at all, and we have said so over and over again, and we are working feverishly to ensure we return to the original St Jude site,” the Vieux Fort North MP stated.

Headline photo: Canopy collapse at St Jude Hospital

