Goods Van Driver Shot During Armed Robbery At Ciceron – St. Lucia Times News

A goods van driver sustained a gunshot wound to the foot and was in stable condition at the OKEU Hospital after an armed robbery at Ciceron, Castries, Friday.

According to the police, two men accosted the driver and another van occupant at about 10:35 am.

One of the bandits had a firearm.

In addition to shooting the driver, the bandits made off with a mobile telephone and an undisclosed sum of money.

Emergency personnel from the Saint Lucia Fire Service (SLFS) Headquarters in Castries received a call for assistance at 10:41 am and found that the 59-year-old van driver, who had sustained a gunshot wound to his right ankle, was conscious and alert.

After the responders tended to the wound to control the bleeding, they transported him to the hospital.

There are no further details at this time.

