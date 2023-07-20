Gonsalves Urges Citizens Not To Panic After Five People Die In SVG Gun Violence – St. Lucia Times

– Advertisement –

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves has called for calm and urged his compatriots not to panic after gun violence claimed the lives of five people Wednesday night.

According to local reports, the deceased included a thirteen-year-old boy.

“The first thing I want to do, of course, is to indicate to our people that we must be calm; we must not panic,” Prime Minister Gonsalves, responsible for National Security, said.

He spoke from Morocco, where he is on an official visit.

“We have to be resolute in fighting the criminals,” he said.

Gonsalves disclosed that ramped-up security measures were underway as he spoke.

However, the Vincentian leader explained that he could not divulge all for tactical and operational reasons.

Gonsalves also appealed to people to provide the police with information while revealing that the security forces were on high alert.

“We have certain leads, I have been advised by the police, and over the next few days, we will be able to get a better handle as to who and what was responsible for these killings,” he stated.

Gonsalves spoke of his administration’s resolve to get to the bottom of the killings and put people’s safety at the top of its agenda.

Local media reports quoted Police Commissioner Colin John saying the shooting occurred at about 8 p.m. in the Harbour Club area in eastern Kingstown.

Gonsalves explained that upon learning of the deadly gun violence, he immediately contacted the Police Commissioner, acting Prime Minister Montgomery Daniel, and Minister of Finance Camillo Gonsalves, getting updates and giving advice and suggestions.

He described the ‘shooting spree’ as a terrible tragedy and vowed that the perpetrators would face justice.

