Gonsalves Reiterates Support For The Death Penalty – St. Lucia Times

Declaring that everyone should be involved in the battle against crime, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves on Friday reiterated his support for the death penalty.

The Vincentian leader spoke during Good Morning Saint Lucia as several Caribbean countries were experiencing a violent crime spike.

In one incident in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines in July this year, five people, including a teenager, died in a hail of bullets in the capital, Kingstown.

“I think the Privy Council, our own Eastern Caribbean Court of Appeal, that we have been wrong in essentially bringing to an end the question of the death penalty for murder or particular types of murder,” Gonsalves declared.

He acknowledged that the absence of a death penalty would work in some places.

But Gonsalves said he was satisfied that the death penalty would be a deterrent in ‘our circumstances’ to restrain individuals from choosing to kill or commit other violent crimes.

He rejected poverty as an excuse for crime, declaring that one never hears an accused pleading not guilty to criminal activity based on being poor.

“That’s not a defence,” Gonsalves told Good Morning Saint Lucia Host Shannon Lebourne.

“People make choices in committing crime,” the Vincentian leader explained.

“There is an environment, certainly, but at the end of the day, you make a choice,” Gonsalves asserted.

In addition, he noted that many commentators and people in opposition blame the government for crime.

“You don’t take care of your boy child up to when he is fourteen years old, and at fourteen years old, you say, ‘ Well dah ain’t my problem. Dah is Chastanet’s problem. Dah is Philip Pierre problem. Dah is Ralph problem. Well, is all of us problem,” Gonsalves stated.

