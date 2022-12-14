Gold miner dies after pinned by falling tree

Black Immigrant Daily News

Dead: Ravin Moses

A 26-year-old gold miner is now dead after he was pinned by a tree on Monday at a mining backdam in Region Seven (Cuyuni -Mazaruni).

Dead is Ravin Moses of Charity, Essequibo Coast, Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam).Police in Regional Division Seven said the incident occurred at Kupang Backdam, Cuyuni River.

According to reports, at about 19:00h on Monday, Mark Samaroo, a 47-year-old miner, went to the 70KM Police checkpoint and reported that he has a mining operation at the Kupang Backdam that consists of an 8-inch land dredge, one excavator, and ten workers.

He reported to Police that earlier on Monday, at about 10:45h, Phillip Wilson, a 38-year-old excavator operator, was clearing the land near the pit when the excavator suddenly developed mechanical problems and ‘cut off’ while he was felling a tree and it fell toward the pit, striking Ravin Moses and his brother, Shane Moses.

Several workers ran to assist, but Moses was motionless after he was pulled from under the tree.

He was taken to the Leonora Cottage Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival while his brother, Shane Moses, was taken to Suddie Hospital with multiple injuries to his body. A post-mortem examination (PME) is expected shortly. Police have since launched an investigation.

NewsAmericasNow.com