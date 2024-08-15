GoFundMe Launched For Family Of Toddler Who Died In Fire

A relative of the toddler who perished in the tragic August 7, 2024, fire in Praslin has launched a GoFundMe account to raise funds for the family.
Sharmaine Wells-Clarke, who opened the account, wrote of the ‘unimaginable tragedy’ resulting in the death of her 3-year-old grandnephew, Zhaiyan Peter.
Wells recalled that her niece, Donally Peter, was at work when the fire broke out.
Sharmaine disclosed that Zhaiyan’s two brothers survived the blaze.
However, the family lost everything.
“Their home, their belongings, and most heartbreakingly, their beloved child and brother,” Sharmaine lamented.
“We are raising funds to support Donally and her surviving children as they navigate this heartbreaking loss. The funds will help cover funeral expenses, temporary housing, and the basic necessities they need to start rebuilding their lives,” the relative stated on the GoFundMe page.
She explained that public support, whether through a donation or sharing the campaign, would mean so much for the family during ‘ this incredibly difficult time.’
The GoFundMe target is $US 7000.
https://gofund.me/4baed06a
