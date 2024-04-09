‘Go Fast’ Was ‘Innocent Victim Of Senseless Gang War’ – St. Lucia Times

Relatives of fatal shooting victim Ricardo Wilson alias ‘Go Fast’ believe the twenty-four-year-old was an innocent victim of what one family member described as Vieux Fort’s senseless gang warfare.

Wilson, a Bruceville resident, was on Monday discovered with an apparent gunshot wound to his body.

Police found the body after responding to a homicide report at Commercial Street, Vieux Fort at about 7:00 am.

Relatives of the deceased are at their wit’s end to come up with a motive for the killing of the young man, whom they said was autistic and suffered from a heart condition.

The relatives who spoke to St. Lucia Times said everyone in the community knew the deceased and would summon him when they wanted errands done.

However, a male family member declared that battle lines exist in Vieux Fort’s gang warfare.

“There is a thing in Vieux Fort that people from Shanty Town cannot walk in town or Vieux Fort. There is Vieux Fort, there is Bruceville, there is Backadere,” he stated.

The male family member explained that he has to pass through all those areas due to his work.

As a result, he declared that he could be the next target.

The family member asserted that Ricardo Wilson had no problems with anyone, although others have disrespected the young man, forcibly taking items from him.

The relative said he had reported the matter to the police.

A female family member told St. Lucia Times Ricardo appeared to be the intended target of whosoever shot him.

She said the deceased’s mother would routinely send him to open the market on her behalf.

But on Monday, shooters are said to have ambushed him.

An ambulance conveyed Ricardo to St. Jude Hospital, where a medical practitioner pronounced him dead.

“This morning there was masked men, dem fellas was walking all in town by the fish market with they guns, masked down,” the relative recalled.

Ricardo Wilson’s death was the second homicide confirmed by the police within twenty-four hours.

Police are also investigating the discovery of a body in Paix Bouche, Babonneau, on Sunday night with multiple severe lacerations.

Investigators have yet to identify the deceased.

Saint Lucia has so far recorded 26 homicides in 2024.