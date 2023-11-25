‘Go Do Your Jobs Properly!’ House Speaker Calls Out The Media – St. Lucia Times

– Advertisement –

House of Assembly Speaker Claudius Francis has criticised the media, urging reporters to do their jobs properly.

“Go do your jobs properly,” Francis declared in an interview outside parliament Friday.

“You know what’s happening to the media? The government says, ‘It’s raining’, the opposition says, ‘It’s not raining’. The press reports both rather than put their heads outside to see if it is raining,” he stated.

“That’s what the problem is. Go do your jobs,” he told the reporters.

Earlier this week, Francis announced to the House that he was considering discontinuing live broadcasts.

The announcement came after a fiery session, including an exchange with opposition leader Allen Chastanet.

When the parliament reconvened on Friday, the Speaker said matters would continue.

Nevertheless, Francis declared that disrespect to the Chair, which had been evident, would not continue.

Asked whether he believed the opposition was misbehaving, the Speaker’s response was:

“Whether I believe that? But you witnessed it. You judge for yourself. Why do you think I must tell you whether I think the opposition is misbehaving?”

Regarding his earlier announcement that he would consider halting live broadcasts of proceedings in parliament, Francis said, “Does the fact that something has never happened make it wrong?”

“It has never happened that members behave that way. Don’t you see it as wrong?” Francis said.

“It is interesting that none of you ask the question of Mr. Chastanet that why it it that he has had a problem with every Speaker, including two under his watch. Even for the five minutes I stepped out, he ran afoul of the Deputy Speaker,” Francis recalled.

“So why is it that the question is always to the Speaker? Go ask Mr. Chastanet those questions,” he said.

In addition, Francis asked whether a live broadcast discontinuation prevents the press from covering parliament.

“It is recorded and played,” he observed.

“Do you broadcast the courts? Why don’t you go and ask the Chief Justice why she doesn’t allow live broadcasts of the court?” The Speaker stated.

He said the media seemed more interested in focusing, not on parliamentary rules breaches by the opposition leader, but on what the Speaker does supporting the rules.

