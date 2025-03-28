GMC United Win National Football Club Title

The Saint Lucia Football Association’s Senior Men’s Club Tournament concluded Sunday evening at Soufriere Stadium, with GMC United claiming their first-ever championship after a hard-fought 1-0 victory over three-time winners Platinum FC.

The Gros Islet and Vieux Fort sides remained deadlocked at 0-0 through halftime, but GMC United ultimately lived up to their motto – “There is only one United” – with a second-half breakthrough that sealed their historic triumph.

While captain and top scorer Tonius Simon had led GMC throughout the season, it was defender Darran Joseph who emerged as the unlikely hero in the final. The 26-year-old rose to meet a perfectly delivered corner in the 58th minute, powering a header home at the back post to send their travelling supporters into raptures.

“The game was pretty well-balanced,” said GMC assistant coach Daran ‘Baba Ranks’ Gaspard. “We stuck to our game plan, played to our strengths, played on the counter-attack, and came away with the win.”

Gaspard dismissed concerns about the narrow margin of victory, noting: “That’s a final. You cannot expect to go in a final and just beat a team 5-0, 6-0.”

The championship caps a remarkable season for the club, representing Grande Riviere, Marisule, and Corinth, under head coach Miran Louis, who recently earned his UEFA B License. Gaspard told the St Lucia Times that most of the squad are products of the GMC Academy, with over 75% having joined the club as young as five years old.

The title, he said, is the culmination of a project that has been in progress for the better part of the past five years.

“They represented their community well,” said Gaspard. “Their supporters came down to Soufriere in their numbers and were pretty pleased. Right now, we are just enjoying the aftermath and planning the after-party.”

In the third-place playoff, Victory Eagles secured a 3-1 win over Chesters FC with goals from Jerneil Alexander (8′), Shan Alfred (22′), and Jevick McFarlane (81′). Chesters’ lone goal came via a Zephaniah Edwin own goal in the 28th minute.