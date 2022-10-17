Global Poverty: UN Chief Says The World Is Moving Backwards – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres has expressed concern over global poverty in a message to mark October 17 as the International Day for the Eradication of Poverty.

“We face a harsh truth: the world is moving backwards,” Guterres declared.

In this regard, he observed that COVID-19 had plunged millions into poverty, setting back more than four years of hard-won progress.

According to the UN Chief, inequalities are widening.

He also asserted that job losses, skyrocketing food and energy prices, and the gathering shadows of a global recession are battering national and household economies.

At the same time, Guterres observed that the climate crisis and raging conflicts are causing immense suffering, with the poorest people bearing the brunt.

“Developing countries are being squeezed dry, denied access to resources and debt relief to invest in recovery and growth. The Sustainable Development Goals are being pushed far out of reach,” he lamented.

The UN official stated that the International Day for the Eradication of Poverty is a wake-up call to the world.

“This year’s theme — “Dignity for all in practice” — must be a rallying cry for urgent global action,” he noted.

“Action to invest in people-centred solutions — from health and decent work, to gender equality, social protection, and transformed food and education systems. Action to transform a morally bankrupt global financial system and ensure access tofinancing and debt relief for all countries,” he explained.

In addition, Guterres urged action to support developing countries as they transition from planet-killing fossil fuels to renewable energy and job-creating green economies and action to end conflicts, heal geopolitical divisions and pursue peace.

He also called for action to achieve Sustainable Development Goals.

“On this important day, let us renew our commitment to a better world for all. Let us consign poverty to the pages of history,” Guterres advised.

