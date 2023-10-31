Global Ports Holding Hires Two Saint Lucians To Play ‘Pivotal Roles’ – St. Lucia Times

– Advertisement –

Global Ports Holding (GPH), the world’s largest cruise port operator, is pleased to announce significant developments in its Caribbean expansion.

Following the recent signing of a 30-year concession agreement with the Government of Saint Lucia to operate and manage Saint Lucia Cruise Port, GPH has hired two esteemed Saint Lucian business executives who will play pivotal roles in its local and Eastern Caribbean operations.

Mr. Lancelot Arnold has been appointed director of the GPH Eastern Caribbean team and will also serve as the director of Saint Lucia Cruise Port.

With an illustrious career spanning over two decades, he brings a wealth of experience in seaport management, maritime operations, mega structure creation, project development, and financial management to his new role.

He has held senior leadership positions at Invest Saint Lucia, JQ Charles Group of Companies, and the Saint Lucia Air and Sea Ports Authority (SLASPA).

Mr. Arnold will join the new port management company from the National Insurance Property Development and Management Company (NIPRO) where he has worked as chief executive officer since 2019.

Mr. Arnold will oversee the St. Lucia Cruise Port Investment Plan during the anticipated two-year construction period, lead the Saint Lucia Cruise Port team, and drive profitability. He will also spearhead operations of GPH-managed ports across the Eastern Caribbean.

Known for his visionary leadership, his exceptional proficiency in seaport operations & development and consistent history of establishing robust business structures while driving optimal business outcomes will align perfectly with the local and regional growth objectives of GPH. His appointment will take effect on December 1, 2023.

Mr. Gasper George has joined the GPH team as the director of operations and product development for GPH Eastern Caribbean and for Saint Lucia Cruise Port.

In his most recent previous position, he served as senior manager of business development and corporate communications at the Saint Lucia Air and Sea Ports Authority (SLASPA).

In addition to having worked in various roles within the private and public sectors, including the St. Lucia Trade Export Promotion Agency, George has served on critical local tourism and industry boards and committees including the Saint Lucia Community Tourism Agency, the St. Lucia Hospitality & Tourism Association, the Airlift Committee of Saint Lucia Tourism Authority.

He has also participated as a member of the Marketing and Communications Committee for the Airport Council International – Latin America and the Caribbean.

A dynamic and multi-faceted professional, his diverse range of experience in stakeholder engagement, management, and product and business development will make him a valuable addition to the GPH team.

He will play an instrumental role in enhancing the regional cruise tourism experience and supporting the company’s commitment to responsible and sustainable tourism.

He assumed his new roles on October 16, 2023.

Mike Maura, Jr., Regional Director of Global Ports Holding Americas, expressed the GPH team’s enthusiasm about these appointments.

“We are thrilled to welcome Lance and Gasper to the team. Lance will bring strong leadership and managerial capabilities and significant industry experience that will set Saint Lucia Cruise Port and our Eastern Caribbean portfolio on a strategic path for success. Gasper will help establish the brand and build relationships with our customers and the community, strengthening our relationships with our cruise line partners and increasing passenger engagement. Their extensive local and international industry connections, along with their personal interest in community development, will also help ensure that this initiative benefits Saint Lucia and the Eastern Caribbean greatly. We look forward to supporting their success.”

Mr. Arnold shared his sentiments about his appointment, stating, “I am thrilled to join Global Ports Holding and the Saint Lucia Cruise Port team. I look forward to working with our internal team, international partners, and the local community to continue the excellent work that SLASPA and the Saint Lucia Tourism Authority have achieved and to help drive the growth and advancement of cruise tourism in Saint Lucia. We intend to make Saint Lucia Cruise Port and the Eastern Caribbean operation an even bigger role model for port operations and service excellence worldwide.”

Mr. George also expressed his excitement about the future of Saint Lucia Cruise Port, saying, “I think the establishment of St. Lucia Cruise Port has created a fantastic opportunity for us to enhance the existing cruise tourism product. I am excited to join GPH and look forward to bringing my business acumen and community development experience to the team to create meaningful and tangible opportunities for Saint Lucians.”

GPH anticipates announcing more new hires in due course as it continues to build the Saint Lucia Cruise Port team and expand regionally.

SOURCE: Government of Saint Lucia

