Global COVID-19 Summit Set For May 12 – St. Lucia Times News

The United States will co-host the second global COVID-19 Summit virtually on May 12 to discuss increasing efforts to end the global pandemic and prepare for future variants of the coronavirus.

Belize, chair of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM), Germany, Indonesia, and Senegal as African Union chair will be the other co-hosts.

A joint statement issued by the White House noted that the emergence and spread of new variants, like Omicron, have reinforced the need for a strategy to control COVID-19 worldwide.

“Together, we can mitigate the impact of COVID-19 and protect those at the highest risk with vaccinations, testing, and treatments, actions to minimize disruption to routine health services,” the joint statement observed.

The planned May 12 COVID-19 summit will follow the first such event the United States convened on September 22, 2021.

News of the upcoming gathering comes amid concerns regarding a resurgence of the pandemic after recent COVID-19 restrictions in China.

There’s also concern over the rise of a new BA.2 variant of the coronavirus in the United States.

Globally as of 14 April 2022, there have been 500,186,525 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 6,190,349 deaths, reported to the World Health Organization (WHO).

“We look forward to another successful Summit to continue the international effort in the fight against COVID-19 and to advance global pandemic preparedness,” summit organisers stated.

Headline photo: President Joe Biden and US Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield participate in a virtual COVID-19 Summit on September 22, 2021.

