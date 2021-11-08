Global Covid-19 cases surpass 250 million

The content originally appeared on: CNN

This grim milestone comes about a year and eight months since the World Health Organization declared the coronavirus a pandemic in March 2020. The first 50 million cases were reported over the first eight months — a full year ago, on November 7, 2020 — and there have been about 50 million new cases reported about every three months since then.

Globally, more than 5 million people have died of Covid-19, JHU data shows.

The United States accounts for about one out of every five Covid-19 cases, with nearly 46.5 million total cases reported.

India, with 34.4 million total cases, accounts for another 14% of global cases, and Brazil makes up another 9% of the global total with 22.9 million cases.

Read More