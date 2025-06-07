FROM THE BLEACHERS: How to Build a Sports Culture Saint Lucia Face Must-Win Away Matches in 2026 World Cup Qualifying Silver Shadow Appeals for Public Support to Send Young Dancers to Jamaica Musician, Singer, Promoter Lennie Stone Dies at 71 St Mary's Bounce Back with Dominant 247-Run Victory ‘This One Hit Home’: Casimir Urges Peace on Heels of Last Week's Gros Islet Killing
World News

Girl, 6, among group arrested for assassination of Myanmar general 

07 June 2025
Support us
This content originally appeared on Al Jazeera.
Cross Continental Forum Barbados

Security forces in Myanmar have arrested a six-year-old girl, along with 15 other people suspected of involvement in the assassination of a retired army officer last month, state-run media report.

The 16 suspects – 13 males and three females – were arrested in four different regions of the country late last month, the state-run Global New Light of Myanmar said on Friday.

list of 4 items

list 1 of 4

‘We do this to survive’: Harvesting opium poppies in Myanmar’s Shan State

list 2 of 4

‘Everyone feels unsafe’: Border panic as Indian forces kill Myanmar rebels

list 3 of 4

Methamphetamine trafficking surges from ‘Golden Triangle’ region

list 4 of 4

Photos: Myanmar’s traditional sport endangered by war and rattan shortage

end of list

Those arrested include Lin Latt Shwe, the six-year-old daughter of the alleged assassin, Myo Ko Ko, who was reported to have at least three other aliases. The newspaper report said the child and her parents were arrested in the central city of Bagan.

A little-known armed group calling itself the Golden Valley Warriors claimed responsibility for killing retired Brigadier General Cho Tun Aung, 68, who was shot outside his home in Yangon, the country’s commercial capital, on May 22.

Other detainees include the owner of a private hospital, which is alleged to have provided treatment to the assassin, who, according to the newspaper report, suffered a gunshot wound during the attack.

Advertisement

Independent news outlet The Irrawaddy said the Golden Valley Warriors have denied that the 16 people detained were part of their operation.

The killing of Cho Tun Aung, who was a former ambassador to Cambodia, is the latest attack against figures linked to the ruling military who launched a takeover of the country in 2021 after deposing the democratically elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi.

Since the coup and the outbreak of the civil war in Myanmar, targeted assassinations have been carried out against high-ranking active and retired military officers, as well as senior civil servants, local officials, business associates of the ruling generals and suspected informers.

Soon after carrying out the assassination, the Golden Valley Warriors said in a statement posted on Facebook that Cho Tun Aung had been teaching internal security and counterterrorism at Myanmar’s National Defence College and was, by his actions, complicit in atrocities committed by the military in the ongoing civil war.

 

Support us

Related News

18 May 2025

India’s space agency suffers setback as it fails to launch satellite 

30 May 2025

South Korea set to break early voting record as presidential election looms 

06 June 2025

Thailand ready for ‘high-level operation’ if Cambodia border row escalates 

07 June 2025

Why are ice cream prices soaring this summer? 