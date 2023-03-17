Gilroy Pultie Appointed Managing Director Of LUCELEC – St. Lucia Times

– Advertisement –

St. Lucia Electricity Services Limited (LUCELEC) is pleased to announce the appointment of Gilroy Pultie [POOL-tea] to the position of Managing Director.

His appointment by the Board of Directors follows a rigorous selection process, including the completion of an Executive Development programme.

Mr. Pultie holds an MBA with specialization in Finance (with distinction) from Heriot-Watt University and a Bachelor of Science Degree in Electrical & Computer Engineering from the University of the West Indies (with distinction).

He is certified in leadership development, strategy development and implementation, project management, utility regulation, fuel price hedging and business continuity.

These are expected to serve him well in his new post where he will be responsible for driving the major pillars of the company’s business strategy.

Since joining the company in 1993, Mr. Pultie has served in various management positions. In 2003, he was appointed to lead LUCELEC’s largest department – Transmission & Distribution. From September 2015 to January 2019 he was the company’s Business Support Manager where he led the company’s efforts in cost optimization and business process re-engineering, gaining a deeper understanding of all LUCELEC’s operations and how each department contributes to the achievement of the company’s strategic goals. His latest appointment was as Chief Engineer on November 3, 2020.

He also brings regional experience to his new role having served as the General Manager of the Nevis Electricity Company (NEVLEC) from September 2019 to August 2020.

Of his new position, Mr Pultie says “The road ahead is going to be challenging because of a rapidly evolving electricity landscape coupled with LUCELEC’s ageing infrastructure and workforce. I believe as an organization we have what it takes to overcome these challenges, but it is going to require us to rally together as a team more than ever before. I look forward to doing my best and successfully navigating the next phase of LUCELEC’s development like my two predecessors did so well. I want to thank the Board of Directors for the confidence placed in me and thank all those who have contributed in some way to my journey thus far.”

Mr. Pultie officially assumed the role of LUCELEC Managing Director Designate on March 15, 2023 and will formally take over as Managing Director on July 01, 2023.

He replaces Mr. Trevor Louisy who officially retired on June 30, 2022 having served LUCELEC for 36 and a half years before he was retained on contract for another year to facilitate the completion of the recruitment process for his successor.

SOURCE: St. Lucia Electricity Services Limited

