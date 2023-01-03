Gervonta Davis’ Baby Mother Admits She Lied About Assault After Arrest

Days after boxer Gervonta Davis was arrested and charged with battery in a domestic violence incident with his baby’s mother, the woman has released a statement claiming that she lied and that the boxer never harmed her.

In a statement released on her Instagram Stories, the young woman claimed that she and the celebrity boxer’s relationship was in a fragile state and that she made an unnecessary call to law enforcement during their argument.

“These past days have been hurtful, and extremely exhausting for all parties involved,” the woman said in a lengthy message on her Instagram Story. “The state of our relationship has been in a fragile space and Gervonta and I were both at fault for the argument. While the emotions were running high made an unnecessary call to law enforcement in an intense moment while I was frantic.”

She continued, “Gervonta did not harm me or our daughter. Today, we have sought the help necessary to move forward with our lives. I am confident that we will succeed within our co-parenting dynamic with the counseling provided to us.”

The boxer had taken to social media after his release from jail on Thursday, where he denied that he had assaulted the woman whose name is Nessa.

He was arrested late on Wednesday morning in Parkland, Florida, after the mother of his child called the police alleging that he had punched her. A 911 phone call audio was also released, with the woman claiming the boxer attacked her.

“Please help me. I need help, please! I’m trying to go home, I have a baby in the car and he attacked me in front of the kid … He’s going to kill me.”

Gervonta shared on Thursday that he was not abusive and that the claims were untrue. He also shared a video and photos showing the woman leaving baby poop on his toothbrush and spitting on him.

“I’m not a monster I been quiet for too long,” he insisted.

While he did get some heavy backlash for his recent arrest and the circumstances surrounding his brief incarceration, Gervonta Davis also got a lot of support from his supporters after his baby’s mother issued an apology.