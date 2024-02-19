George V Park Homicide – Police Appeal For Information – St. Lucia Times

On Saturday, February 17, 2024 about 7:45pm, Police Officers attached to the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) Castries responded to a shooting at George the V Park, Darling Road, Castries.
One male victim who suffered an injury due to a shooting was conveyed to the Owen King European Union Hospital (OKEUH) for medical care.
He was later pronounced dead by a medical practitioner. The deceased has been identified as twenty-one (21) year old Darnel Alphonse of George Ville, Castries.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Criminal Investigations Department at 456-3770 or 456-3817.
Alternatively, anonymous tips can be provided by dialing 555 (the Crime Hotline) or by utilizing the RSLPF Crime Hotline Application, which is available in Google Play Store.
SOURCE: Royal Saint Lucia Police Force
