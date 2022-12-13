GCCI condemns religious, racially prejudicial statements by Mayor

Black Immigrant Daily News

Mayor of Georgetown, Ubraj Narine

The Georgetown Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI) is aware of statements of a religious and racially prejudicial nature made by His Worship, Pt Ubraj Narine, Mayor of the city of Georgetown.

GCCI wishes to make it known that we assiduously disapprove of all forms of marginalization, bigotry and discrimination perpetrated against any group of people. Within this context, the Chamber is also

gravely concerned with the frequent trend of politicians making statements with the potency to incite unrest through racism.

GCCI strongly condemns any hate speech or actions, that attempt to incite racial and religious tension and by extension division in our nation.

GCCI is firmly persuaded that at this juncture of Guyana’s economic transformation, unity in diversity should pervade the nation’s landscape and airwaves.

