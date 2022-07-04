Gary Griffith Speaks Out On Politicians Making National Security Decisions – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

On Monday, former Trinidad and Tobago Police Commissioner Gary Griffith addressed the issue of politicians making national security decisions during an appearance on the Hot 7 Television programme ‘Good Morning St. Lucia’.

“The unfortunate thing that I have seen even in Trinidad and Tobago is that decisions are made as it pertains to national security primarily by politicians,” he observed.

“And most politicians they do not have a clue and there’s nothing wrong with that,” Griffith told Host Shannon Lebourne.

“You are a politician, you are not a national security expert. It started even in Trinidad and Tobago. Our Prime Minister said to be a Minister of National Security all you needed was common sense and a level head. That is not true,” Griffith, a former Trinidad, and Tobago National Security Minister, declared.

He said he expects people with some degree of expertise would serve in those positions.

In the case of his native Trinidad and Tobago, he recalled that the most successful the country had ever been was when Brigadier General Joe Theodore was Minister of National Security.

Theodore, now deceased, served as Minister from December 1995 to December 2000.

Griffith disclosed that under Theodore’s watch, Trinidad and Tobago’s murder rate was less than one hundred because the then Minister understood the concept of national security and law enforcement.

In this regard, Griffith asserted that at CARICOM Summits dealing with national security, it would be a matter of ideas since they are not trained or qualified.

“Persons who are experts in the field should drive it and then they become the guiding factors towards giving them advice so that in CARICOM it can then become policies. It is not to reinvent the wheel. There are certain things that we do have such as IMPACS, that becomes a type of a law enforcement body with different arms in the Caribbean where they can work together but that must turn into actual operational plans,” he explained.

And in the case of Saint Lucia, where a violent crime wave continues, Griffith expressed confidence that the situation could improve.

“It can be done. The situation you have in Saint Lucia can turn around. It is not impossible. It is not going to be easy,” Griffith, a former Trinidad and Tobago National Security Minister, told Host Shannon Lebourne.

However, Griffith explained that the country must implement the concept of leadership, accountability, good management, and performance measurement.

He also spoke of the need to analyse data to develop the best and most efficient tools for success.

In addition, he mentioned successful models in other countries.

“It is not a template. You have to look and analyse the concerns in that country and then you can utilize your limited national security resources in an effective and efficient manner,” the former T&T Police Chief explained.

Griffith, credited with reducing crime in Trinidad and Tobago and increasing public confidence in the police during his stint as Police Chief, said he would always be willing to assist and support any Island in the Caribbean.

