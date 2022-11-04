Garde On Duty At Bordelais Correctional Facility – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Former Saint Lucia Director of Corrections Verne Garde has taken up duties again at the Bordelais Correctional Facility (BCF), reliable sources say.

Garde has been reappointed as Director of Corrections after serving in that capacity from February 27, 2015, to March 31, 2018, and later as Superintendent of Her Majesty’s Prison in the British Virgin Islands.

According to sources, he officially took up duties in Saint Lucia on Friday.

Garde succeeded the last Director of Corrections, Hilary Herman, who ended his three-year contract on September 30, 2022.

The 49-year-old former police officer takes up duties at a time when the Saint Lucia Labour Party (SLP) administration is implementing recommendations of a BCF review report.

Just recently, Home Affairs Minister Dr. Virginia Albert Poyotte declared that BCF staff were seeing ‘incremental changes’ at the institution.

“The government has tackled a number of areas, so we are well on our way to re-organising and restructuring that institution,” the Minister declared.

Verne Garde is pursuing a Master’s Degree in Criminal Justice Correctional Administration from the John Jay College of Criminal Justice, City University of New York.

He holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Criminal Justice.

He also has training in areas including Leadership Development, Hemispheric Security and Intelligence Forum, Supervisory Management, Professional Development in Management, Leadership, gang investigations and New Initiatives in Community Policing.

