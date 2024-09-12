Garde Details Comprehensive Anti-Crime Plan

Acting Police Commissioner Verne Garde has unveiled his promised anti-crime plan, emphasising the creation of neighbourhood policing strategies to portray the police as a part of the community.

“This will be achieved through a variety of proactive measures aimed at preventing and reducing crime in partnership with the public and other stakeholders,” Garde stated in a video on the police Facebook page.

He said the Royal Saint Lucia Police Force (RSLPF) intends to employ a neighborhood policing crime prevention strategy built on effective engagement and consultation, with a targeted visible police presence through foot and mobile patrols and using bicycles and ATVs.

The Acting Police Commissioner explained that the focus would be on intelligence-led, problem-solving, and community policing.

“The police will work hand in glove with the public to remain informed of the issues affecting the community, maintaining a two-way conversation and remaining active within the community and partner organisations,” Garde said.

He said the police would exploit the full potential of the CCTV system not only as an investigative tool but also to gather intelligence to guide patrols and missions.

In addition, the Acting Police Commissioner revealed that jet skis would facilitate beach, bay, and seafront patrols.

Garde also mentioned employing more sophisticated communication tools, including body cameras, radios, and communication apps.

He disclosed that guns, munitions, gang offences and homicides have become four of the most prevalent issues affecting community safety and security in recent times.

According to the top cop, the issues are interrelated and should be simultaneously addressed.

“We will employ a volley of targeted missions to confront these problems. To do this effectively, we will apply a combination of intelligence-led, community-engagement and problem solving techniques specifically designed to support criminal prosecution,” Garde stated.

“The full measure of the law will be imposed to execute targeted warrants to disintegrate gangs and effect arrests,” he asserted.

Garde explained that the anti-crime plan included expanding the tentacles of the police by using allied agencies such as private security and detective firms.

He spoke of legitimising them so they could have legal powers of arrest.

“Our allied agencies form an essential arm of the national security environment and have been overlooked for many years,” Garde asserted.

As a result, he indicated that the necessary legitimacy to enable policing by them, would come through a certified regime and a ‘robust vetting system’.

Garde said this would support the police’s neighbourhood policing agenda.