Fuzion And Tribe Of Twel Crowned King And Queen Of The Band

Patrons attending last evenings King and Queen of the Bands were treated to a stellar display of artistry and cultural celebration. 15 costumes were on display in last evenings competition, including 9 Queens and 6 Kings.
King and Queen of the Bands, involves a display of majestic costumes, in some cases towering over 30 feet.
Costumes are judged based on craftsmanship, presentation, portrayal of theme, presentation, and design. The winners of the King and Queen of the Bands competition are as follows:
Queen of the Band
Rank
Band
Portrayal
Carrier
Score
Winner
Tribe of Twel
Sisters in the Stream, Rituals of Faith and Fellowship
Sharon Tanner
438
1st Runner- Up
Tribe of Twel
Rivers of Blood and Memory
Kim Desir
411
2nd Runner- Up
Xuvo
Siri
Maier Sifflet
400
3rd Runner-Up
Fuzion Mas
Ti Fiti and the Dragon Lady
Rosemary Harris
385
King of the Band
Rank
Band
Portrayal
Carrier
Score
Winner
Fuzion Mas
Drogon King of Dragons, Protector of The Realm
Giovanni St. Omer
439
1st Runner- Up
Tribe of Twel
Exodus 14
Jordan Augier
425
2nd Runner- Up
Xuvo
Pred8or
Lamar Sifflet
415
3rd Runner-Up
Island Tribe
Leave the World Behind
Cedrik Laurent
384
The public will have an opportunity to view all of the costumes in this year’s competition again, during the parade of the bands on Monday, July 15, and Tuesday, July 16.
The judging criteria and full list of winners for all the events under the Lucian Carnival calendar can be accessed on the results page of www.carnivalsaintlucia.com.
To stay informed on updates on Saint Lucia Carnival go to www.carnivalsaintlucia.com or follow @carnivalsaintlucia on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
SOURCE: Carnival Planning & Management Committee
Any third-party or user posts, comments, replies, and third-party entries published on the St. Lucia Times website (https://stluciatimes.com) in no way convey the thoughts, sentiments or intents of St. Lucia Times, the author of any said article or post, the website, or the business. St. Lucia Times is not responsible or liable for, and does not endorse, any comments or replies posted by users and third parties, and especially the content therein and whether it is accurate.
St. Lucia Times reserves the right to remove, screen, edit, or reinstate content posted by third parties on this website or any other online platform owned by St. Lucia Times (this includes the said user posts, comments, replies, and third-party entries) at our sole discretion for any reason or no reason, and without notice to you, or any user. For example, we may remove a comment or reply if we believe it violates any part of the St. Lucia Criminal Code, particularly section 313 which pertains to the offence of Libel. Except as required by law, we have no obligation to retain or provide you with copies of any content you as a user may post, or any other post or reply made by any third-party on this website or any other online platform owned by St. Lucia Times. All third-parties and users agree that this is a public forum, and we do not guarantee any confidentiality with respect to any content you as a user may post, or any other post or reply made by any third-party on this website. Any posts made and information disclosed by you is at your own risk.