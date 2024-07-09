Fuzion And Tribe Of Twel Crowned King And Queen Of The Band

Patrons attending last evenings King and Queen of the Bands were treated to a stellar display of artistry and cultural celebration. 15 costumes were on display in last evenings competition, including 9 Queens and 6 Kings.

King and Queen of the Bands, involves a display of majestic costumes, in some cases towering over 30 feet.

Costumes are judged based on craftsmanship, presentation, portrayal of theme, presentation, and design. The winners of the King and Queen of the Bands competition are as follows:

Queen of the Band

Rank

Band

Portrayal

Carrier

Score

Winner

Tribe of Twel

Sisters in the Stream, Rituals of Faith and Fellowship

Sharon Tanner

438

1st Runner- Up

Tribe of Twel

Rivers of Blood and Memory

Kim Desir

411

2nd Runner- Up

Xuvo

Siri

Maier Sifflet

400

3rd Runner-Up

Fuzion Mas

Ti Fiti and the Dragon Lady

Rosemary Harris

385

King of the Band

Rank

Band

Portrayal

Carrier

Score

Winner

Fuzion Mas

Drogon King of Dragons, Protector of The Realm

Giovanni St. Omer

439

1st Runner- Up

Tribe of Twel

Exodus 14

Jordan Augier

425

2nd Runner- Up

Xuvo

Pred8or

Lamar Sifflet

415

3rd Runner-Up

Island Tribe

Leave the World Behind

Cedrik Laurent

384

The public will have an opportunity to view all of the costumes in this year’s competition again, during the parade of the bands on Monday, July 15, and Tuesday, July 16.

The judging criteria and full list of winners for all the events under the Lucian Carnival calendar can be accessed on the results page of www.carnivalsaintlucia.com.

To stay informed on updates on Saint Lucia Carnival go to www.carnivalsaintlucia.com or follow @carnivalsaintlucia on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

SOURCE: Carnival Planning & Management Committee