Fungal Infection Threatening Caribbean Food Crops

Fusarium wilt is already present in South America, particularly the Tropical Race 4 (Foc TR4) strain.
As a result, experts say Caribbean countries must be on the alert to avoid the spread of the plant pathogenic disease in the region.
Fusarium wilt is a soil-borne fungal infection known for being difficult to control and particularly threatening to food crops, causing plants to yellow and wither over time.
According to the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), other plant diseases can be treated with cultivation methods and pesticides.
On the other hand, Fusarium wilt is insidious and can persist for decades—jeopardizing the livelihoods of farmers and a country’s general food security of a country.
Recently, agriculture workers from Barbados, Belize, Dominica, Grenada, Guyana, Jamaica, Saint Lucia, Saint Vincent, Suriname, and Trinidad and Tobago underwent training to prepare for a potential outbreak of Foc TR4 in the region.
Using the farmer field school approach, the training programme was facilitated by the FAO in partnership with the Caribbean Plant Health Directors Forum (CPHD).
In a keynote address, FAO plant pathologist Maged Elkahky said, “Through this training, we are equipping countries to conduct surveillance and monitoring, analyze risks, and enforce strict phytosanitary measures to prevent the introduction of the pathogen and contain it swiftly in case of any incursion.”
Effect of fusarium wilt (Photo courtesy Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States)
Any third-party or user posts, comments, replies, and third-party entries published on the St. Lucia Times website (https://stluciatimes.com) in no way convey the thoughts, sentiments or intents of St. Lucia Times, the author of any said article or post, the website, or the business. St. Lucia Times is not responsible or liable for, and does not endorse, any comments or replies posted by users and third parties, and especially the content therein and whether it is accurate.
St. Lucia Times reserves the right to remove, screen, edit, or reinstate content posted by third parties on this website or any other online platform owned by St. Lucia Times (this includes the said user posts, comments, replies, and third-party entries) at our sole discretion for any reason or no reason, and without notice to you, or any user. For example, we may remove a comment or reply if we believe it violates any part of the St. Lucia Criminal Code, particularly section 313 which pertains to the offence of Libel. Except as required by law, we have no obligation to retain or provide you with copies of any content you as a user may post, or any other post or reply made by any third-party on this website or any other online platform owned by St. Lucia Times. All third-parties and users agree that this is a public forum, and we do not guarantee any confidentiality with respect to any content you as a user may post, or any other post or reply made by any third-party on this website. Any posts made and information disclosed by you is at your own risk.